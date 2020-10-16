Here are 11 pairs of SWR festival special trains from October 20 to December 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To enable public reach their hometowns for the upcoming Durga Puja and Chhath Puja, the South Western Railway Zone will run 11 pairs of Festival Special trains from October 20 to December 1.

An official release said only reserved tickets will be permitted on board all these proposed Specials.

*Yesvantpur – Korba – Yesvantpur Superfast Weekly Express Special (Train No. 02251/02252) will run from Yesvantpur from October 23 to November 27 on all Fridays and from Korba from October 25 to November 29 on all Sundays.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Yesvantpur – Korba – Yesvantpur Superfast Regular Express (Train No. 12251/12252).

*Mysuru – Varanasi – Mysuru Bi - Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06229/06230) will run from Mysuru from October 20 to November 27 on all Tuesdays & Thursdays and from Varanasi from October 22 to November 28, on all Thursdays & Saturdays.

Timings and stoppages except Krishna and composition of this train will remain same as Mysuru – Varanasi – Mysuru Bi - Weekly Regular Express (Train No. 16229/16230)

*Ahmedabad – Yesvantpur - Ahmedabad Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06501/06502) will run from Ahmedabad from October 27 to December 1 on all Tuesdays and from Yesvantpur from October 25 to November 29 on all Sundays.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Ahmedabad – Yesvantpur - Ahmedabad Weekly Regular Express (Train No. 16501/16502).

*Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru - Gandhidham Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06505/06506) will run from Gandhidham from October 27 to December 1 on all Tuesdays and from KSR Bengaluru from October 24 to November 28 on all Saturdays.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will be the same as same as Gandhidham – KSR Bengaluru - Gandhidham Weekly Regular Express (Train No. 16505/16506).

*Hubballi – Lokyamanya Tilak Terminus - Hubballi Daily Express Special (Train No. 07317/07318) will run from Hubballi from October 22 to November 30 and from Lokamanya Tilak Terminus from October 23 to December 1.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Hubballi – Lokyamanya Tilak Terminus - Hubballi Daily Regular Express (Train No. 17317/17318).

*Mysuru – Dharwad – Mysuru Daily Express Special (Train No. 07301/07302) will run from Mysuru from October 21 to December 1 and from Dharwad from October 20 to November 30.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Hubballi – Lokyamanya Tilak Terminus - Hubballi Daily Regular Express (Train No. 17301/17302).

*Vasco–Da–Gama–Patna–Vasco–Da–Gama Weekly Superfast Express Special Train No. 02741/02742 will run from Vasco – Da – Gama from October 21 to November 25 on all Wednesdays and from Patna from October 24 to November 28 on all Saturdays.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Vasco – Da – Gama – Patna – Vasco – Da – Gama Weekly Superfast Regular Express (Train No. 12741/12742)

*KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Bi - Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06507/06508) will run from KSR Bengaluru from October 24.to December 3.on all Thursdays and Saturdays and from Jodhpur from October 21 to November 30 on all Mondays & Wednesdays.

Timings and stoppages except Bhiwandi Road, Karjat, Lonavala and composition of this train will remain same as KSR Bengaluru – Jodhpur – KSR Bengaluru Bi – Weekly Regular Express (Train No. 16507/16508).

*Hubballi – Secunderabad - Hubballi Daily Express Special (Train No. 07319/07320) will run from Hubballi from October 20 to November 30 and from Secunderabad from October 21 to December 1.

Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Hubballi – Secunderabad - Hubballi Daily Regular Express (Train No. 17319/17320)

*Ajmer – Mysuru – Ajmer Bi - Weekly Express Special (Train No. 06209/06210) will run from Ajmer from October 23 to November 29 on Sundays & Fridays and from Mysuru from October 20 to November 26 on Tuesdays & Thursdays.

Timings and stoppages except Karjat, Kirloskarvadi, Lonavala and composition of this train will remain same as Ajmer – Mysuru – Ajmer Bi - Weekly Regular Express (Train No. 16209/16210).

*Hubballi - Varanasi – Hubballi Weekly Express Special (Train No. 07323/07324) will run from Hubballi from October 23 to November 27 on Fridays and from Varanasi from October 25 to November 29 on Sundays. Stoppages, timings and composition of this train will remain same as Hubballi - Varanasi – Hubballi Weekly Regular Express (Train No. 17323/17324).

Thermal screening of passengers, wearing of face cover or masks by passengers will be compulsory at all stations and in trains, the release added.