STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jumbo hurdle ahead for Mekedatu project after SC order

They  (Forest Department officials) are now taking the help of NGOs.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

(Representational Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court order on strengthening the Mudumalai elephant corridor in the Nilgiri Biosphere in Tamil Nadu has come as a booster for the Karnataka Forest Department, which is now making its case strong for better elephant habitats and corridors, especially in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). This could well throw a spanner in the works for the Mekedatu reservoir project. 

“The Supreme Court order will help strengthen the Hosur, Bannerghatta National Park, Satyamanagala and CWS corridor and habitat. But, if the Mekedatu project is cleared,a large portion of the elephant habitat will get submerged. The apex court orders to clear commercial projects and protect the Mudumalai elephant corridor will also help Karnataka. But immediate attention needs to be paid to the protection of the CWS, where the government is keen on implementing the Mekedatu reservoir project,” a senior forest department official told TNIE.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had, in September, met Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging that the project be cleared at the earliest and environmental clearance be given. However, Karnataka Forest Department officials pointed out, “No proposal had come to us for clearance and it cannot be approved also. The CWS was declared as a sanctuary in 1985, but the government is doing little for its protection.”

An official from the National Board for Wildlife said, “The Mekedatu reservoir is proposed in the core CWS elephant habitat of CWS and clearing it will lead to submergence of a large forest patch, affecting the corridor. It cannot be cleared and the Supreme Court verdict will be beneficial now.” Although the Karnataka Government had issued orders to reclaim forest land and strengthen elephant corridors and habitats, the Forest Department has been unable to acquire any land in last five years.

Focus should be on inter-state corridors: Expert

They  (Forest Department officials) are now taking the help of NGOs. The Wildlife Trust of India has acquired 25 acres of land to strengthen the Edayarahalli-Doddasampige corridor in Chamarajanagar. Noted elephant expert R Sukumar said emphasis should be given to strengthening inter-state corridors between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, like the Hosur corridor, where elephants even reemerge in Brahmagiri. The Forest Department officials are also working on acquiring 100 acres of land to strengthen the Kaniyanapura corridor in Bannerghatta.

This was the first protected and developed corridor in Karnataka. They are also working on protecting the BRT- Moddahalli- Boodipadaga corridor in Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) reserve. Forest officials are now hoping that coffee becomes less profitable so that the Kutta corridor — connecting Nagarhole to Brahmagiri — is protected, where many private estates have also encroached upon forest land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp