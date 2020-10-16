STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru teacher succumbs to Covid-19 despite Karnataka CM's intervention

In a video uploaded in social media a few days ago, Padmakshi's daughter had blamed 'Vidyagama scheme' for her mother's condition and had expressed family's helpless to foot the hospital's expenses.

MANGALURU: Despite chief minister BS Yediyurappa's intervention, Padmakshi, a teacher of Jawaharlal Nehru Aided School in Shirtady, Moodbidri, succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday morning.

The CM who responded to the plea, had dialed up Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra on October 14 and asked him to to convey the family that state government will foot the hospital bills.

He had also asked DC to ensure that she will get the best available treatment.

After 14 days of treatment in ICU in a private hospital in Mangaluru, Padmakshi had tested Covid negative on October 14 and was subsequently shifted to general ward where she was undergoing treatment for lung injury and breathing complications.

DC K V Rajendra said she suffered cardiac arrest twice on Thursday night and breathed her last on Friday at 9 am.

He said the administration was making arrangements to shift her to Bengaluru for Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment in Bengaluru as the facility was not available in Mangaluru.

“Its unfortunate that we could not save her despite serious efforts,” said DC.

