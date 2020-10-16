Tulasi Gowda follows in Tejaswini’s footsteps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he was denied a ticket by the BJP to accommodate Muniratna as the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll candidate, Tulasi Muniraju Gowda went the Tejaswini Ananthkumar way. Just like Tejaswini — an aspirant for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat — responded after losing her ticket to Tejasvi Surya, Gowda too took to his social media pages to post, “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last”. These were the exact words Late Ananthkumar’s wife had used when she lost the ticket, even after being propped up to be the party’s candidate.

Muniraju, a former candidate of the BJP, was already campaigning for the constituency along with his followers in the hopes of being named the candidate. With the party choosing to keep up its commitment to Muniratna and fielding him as a candidate, Gowda issued this statement as a means of accepting the party’s decision.