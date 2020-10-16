STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will win bypolls, ready for Gram Panchayat polls: Nalin Kumar Kateel

 State BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel has said that the BJP will win the bypolls in Sira and RR Nagar and also the Legislative Council election from the Graduates constituency.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

MYSURU: State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the BJP will win the bypolls in Sira and RR Nagar and also the Legislative Council election from the Graduates constituency. He claimed that the situation on the ground had changed in Sira as many leaders and workers from other parties have joined the BJP in good numbers.

Speaking at the BJP State Executive meeting here on Thursday, he said that the changing trends and people happy with PM Narendra Modi and CM B S Yediyurappa’s leadership are looking up to BJP as they have no faith in the Congress’ dynasty politics.Stressing on the Dakshina Kannada model to strengthen the party from the grassroot and  booth levels to end caste and money power in electoral politics, he said that the party was also geared up for the panchayat polls.

The party wants to add new members at the booth level and take the achievements of the government and its programmes to the people doorsteps in the coming weeks, he added. BJP leaders stressed on the need to win the local bodies elections which will enable the party to win the general elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Sira bypoll
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp