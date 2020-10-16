Will win bypolls, ready for Gram Panchayat polls: Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

MYSURU: State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the BJP will win the bypolls in Sira and RR Nagar and also the Legislative Council election from the Graduates constituency. He claimed that the situation on the ground had changed in Sira as many leaders and workers from other parties have joined the BJP in good numbers.

Speaking at the BJP State Executive meeting here on Thursday, he said that the changing trends and people happy with PM Narendra Modi and CM B S Yediyurappa’s leadership are looking up to BJP as they have no faith in the Congress’ dynasty politics.Stressing on the Dakshina Kannada model to strengthen the party from the grassroot and booth levels to end caste and money power in electoral politics, he said that the party was also geared up for the panchayat polls.

The party wants to add new members at the booth level and take the achievements of the government and its programmes to the people doorsteps in the coming weeks, he added. BJP leaders stressed on the need to win the local bodies elections which will enable the party to win the general elections.