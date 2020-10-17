STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Besides politics, BJP candidate Rajesh Gowda has a passion for cars

Th e BJP nominee, Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, who has declared his assets and liabilities in his affidavit, has a passion for cars of which he has four, including two BMWs.

BJP candidate Rajesh Gowda greetsvoters during a rally in Sira

By Devaraj Bhirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The BJP nominee, Dr CM Rajesh Gowda, who has declared his assets and liabilities in his affidavit, has a passion for cars of which he has four, including two BMWs. One of these high-end models is worth Rs 1.27 crore, which he has bought through a loan. Since 2016, he has been upgrading his cars, starting with an i20 worth Rs 10 lakh to a Ford costing Rs 34 lakh, a BMW Gt320d in 2017 and now a BMWX7XDrive 30d DPE, which he uses for his election campaigning. 

The annual income of this 47-year-old radiologist, who is the founder-director of Matrix Imaging Solutions that established a diagnostic lab at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru in 2016, has seen a phenomenal rise from Rs 28.73 lakh in 2015-16 to Rs 75.19 lakh in 2016-17, Rs 1.5 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1.87 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs 2.57 crore in 2019-2020. 

His total assets are Rs 15 crore and liabilities Rs 5.33 crore, including Rs 1 crore loan he has taken from his father and former MP C P Mudalagiriyappa, who lives with him in Bengaluru.

His wife Dr Thejaswini has assets worth Rs 4 crore that includes gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.22 crore. Her liabilities are Rs 1.43 crore, including loans from banks. She also has a stake in her husband’s business and has seen her income go up from Rs 8.56 lakh in 2015-16 to Rs 48.83 lakh in 2019-2020. 

The couple don’t own agricultural lands, but have sites in Bengaluru, including a plot in Peenya Industrial Area. They have residential sites in Tumakuru and Chiratahalli village in Sira taluk, approximately worth Rs 5.33 crore and Rs 1.3 crore respectively. Rajesh has Rs 1.9 lakh cash in hand, while Dr Thejaswini Rs 1.8 lakh.

