Govt releases Rs 85 crore for rain-hit districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday digitally released Rs 36.57 crore towards input subsidy for 51,810 farmers who lost their crop in floods earlier this year. The funds, which will be credited to the bank accounts of the farmers through direct benefit transfer, was released during the CM’s meeting with district officials while reviewing the impact of excessive rain in 14 districts on Friday.The State Government also released Rs 85.49 crore as emergency funds to take up rescue, rehabilitation and relief measures in the affected districts.

“Twelve NDRF teams, including those from Pune and Mumbai, have been deployed to assist in relief work. Relief centres should be set up keeping in mind mandatory social distancing norms. Masks and medical assistance, testing, etc., should be facilitated at relief camps,” the CM told the district Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Superintendents of Police.

DCs asked to file review report by Oct 22

The government has also decided to apply the same yardstick followed for flood relief compensation to losses incurred due to incessant rain. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those who have lost their homes completely, Rs 3 lakh for partial damage of houses and Rs 50,000 for minor damage, apart from Rs 10,000 for essentials. The CM asked officials to consider even partial damage to mud houses as complete destruction and provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to assist the construction of concrete houses in its place. The DCs have been asked to file a damage assessment and relief review report by October 22.

“We gave details about heavy rain and relief measures taken by the government and the PM assured all help from the Centre,” he said. The CM, who later reached Mysuru to take part in the inauguration of the Dasara festivities on Saturday, sought to instill confidence in the thousands of families affected by floods and assured that the government will stand by them. He also he had a telephonic talk with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and claimed that the Centre has assured all support. He also clarified that there was no dearth of funds in the state. The CM said he will tour the flood-affected districts for three days.

Spoke to CM BS Yediyurappa on the rainfall & flood situation

in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are under way — PM Narendra Modi on Twitter