HC tells state to look into delay in old-age pension payment

Pointing out the ordeal faced by the senior citizens due to Covid, the petitioner alleged that the pensions have remained unpaid from January 2020.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to immediately look into the issue of not releasing pension to the beneficiaries under Sandhya Suraksha and Indira Gandhi Old Age schemes. After hearing a public interest litigation filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddhara Okkoota, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to various authorities of the State and Union Governments.  

Pointing out the ordeal faced by the senior citizens due to Covid, the petitioner alleged that the pensions have remained unpaid from January 2020. They have been left without any monetary resources to purchase medication and food required for their survival, the PIL stated. 

Some senior citizens in cities like Bengaluru were depending on Indira Canteens, but as they were closed since the lockdown, they have been pushed to starvation, the petitioner added.Praying the court to issue directions to the State and Central Governments to enhance the pension amount, the petitioner requested the court to direct the state to release the pension immediately and to implement the Senior Citizens Welfare Fund Rules.

