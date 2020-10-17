STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru awaits low-key Dasara

Amidst the Covid-19 scare, Mysuru is all decked up for the inauguration of a low-key Dasara which kicks off on Saturday.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

The Statue Square in Mysuru is illuminated as the cultural hub of Karnataka gets ready for the start of the Dasara festivities from Saturday | Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst the Covid-19 scare, Mysuru is all decked up for the inauguration of a low-key Dasara which kicks off on Saturday. Officials are busy making last-minute preparations atop Chamundi Hill and at the Mysuru Palace where cultural events will be held.The state government has invited Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr C N Manjunath to inaugurate the festivities as a mark of respect for healthcare professionals.

The Dasara high-power committee has also decided to felicitate five Covid warriors, including a pourakarmika, an Asha worker, a policeman, a social worker and a doctor on the occasion, to send a message that the government is grateful for their service.With Mysuru registering high caseload, the health department’s technical panel recommended a cap on attendees. Meanwhile, district minister S T Somashekar visited the palace and Chamundi Hill to review preparations.

PUC lecturers to get Dasara holidays 
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed his departmental officers to declare Dasara holidays from October 21 to November 1 for undergraduate lecturers. He also announced this on his social media account on Friday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Dasara
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp