Mysuru awaits low-key Dasara

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Amidst the Covid-19 scare, Mysuru is all decked up for the inauguration of a low-key Dasara which kicks off on Saturday. Officials are busy making last-minute preparations atop Chamundi Hill and at the Mysuru Palace where cultural events will be held.The state government has invited Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr C N Manjunath to inaugurate the festivities as a mark of respect for healthcare professionals.

The Dasara high-power committee has also decided to felicitate five Covid warriors, including a pourakarmika, an Asha worker, a policeman, a social worker and a doctor on the occasion, to send a message that the government is grateful for their service.With Mysuru registering high caseload, the health department’s technical panel recommended a cap on attendees. Meanwhile, district minister S T Somashekar visited the palace and Chamundi Hill to review preparations.

PUC lecturers to get Dasara holidays

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed his departmental officers to declare Dasara holidays from October 21 to November 1 for undergraduate lecturers. He also announced this on his social media account on Friday evening.