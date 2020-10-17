Sandalwood drug case: Vivek Oberoi’s wife gives police inquiry a miss

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Priyanka Alva, wife of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and sister of Aditya Alva, the absconding accused in the Sandalwood drugs case, did not appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police for inquiry on Friday.

The police, who had searched the actor’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday, had served her notice through WhatsApp, asking her to appear before the investigation officer on Friday morning. “The notice was issued as the couple had not cooperated with the investigation. Now that she has not appeared for inquiry, we will decide on the further course of action after discussion with senior officers,” an official said.

A CCB police team had obtained a search warrant and had searched Oberoi’s house in Mumbai on Thursday, following information that Aditya, son of former Karnataka Minister late Jeevaraj Alva, could be “hiding” there. However, the police team had to return empty-handed as Oberoi and his wife did not cooperate with the probe and had claimed that they were not in contact with Aditya.