We will win RR Nagar by a margin of 40,000 votes: Somashekar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Friday said that the BJP will win by a margin of 40,000 votes in the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll.

“The Election Commission had registered a case against our party candidate Munirathna during the general election. He is contesting the bypoll, as the court has cleared his name,” he said. The cooperation minister claimed that the Congress is shaken as it has realised that it cannot win the bypolls.

“With his hopes shattered, KPCC president D K Shivakumar is now pointing to the FIRs filed against Munirathana to allege poll code violations. The Congress should know that it is the duty of the election commission to register cases against those who are violating the poll code.”

Asked if corruption charges levelled against BJP leaders and their family members will have an impact on the bypolls, he said, “If that is the case, then Shivakumar cannot even campaign.” He said Munirathna has carried out many development works in the constituency and that will give him an edge over his rivals in the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll.