STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

We will win RR Nagar by a margin of 40,000 votes: Somashekar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that the BJP will win by a margin of 40,000 votes in the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar on Friday said that the BJP will win by a margin of 40,000 votes in the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll.

“The Election Commission had registered a case against our party candidate Munirathna during the general election. He is contesting the bypoll, as the court has cleared his name,” he said. The cooperation minister claimed that the Congress is shaken as it has realised that it cannot win the bypolls.

“With his hopes shattered, KPCC president D K Shivakumar is now pointing to the FIRs filed against Munirathana to allege poll code violations. The Congress should know that it is the duty of the election commission to register cases against those who are violating the poll code.”

Asked if corruption charges levelled against BJP leaders and their family members will have an impact on the bypolls, he said, “If that is the case, then Shivakumar cannot even campaign.” He said Munirathna has carried out many development works in the constituency and that will give him an edge over his rivals in the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RR Nagar bypolls ST Somashekar BJP
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp