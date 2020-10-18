STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army aids rescue in flood-hit Kalaburagi

Over eight lakh cusecs of water has been released into the Bhima river from the Ujani and Veer dams in Maharashtra on Saturday, resulting in flooding.

Published: 18th October 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Corporator Vijaya Reddy distributes food packets to residents, who have been marooned off in the floods at Khairatabad, on Thursday

TRS Corporator Vijaya Reddy distributes food packets to residents, who have been marooned off in the floods at Khairatabad, on Thursday | RVK Rao

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With the flood situation in Kalaburagi district turning grim, especially in Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks, the Army has been called in to help with the evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas along the Bhima river.

Over eight lakh cusecs of water has been released into the Bhima river from the Ujani and Veer dams in Maharashtra on Saturday, resulting in flooding. Bhima river water has entered the holy shrine of Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk, where the Dattatreya temple is situated and attracts a large number of devotees from Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka.

A company of Armymen, comprising 100 personnel and led by Major Martin Aravind, arrived from Secunderabad on Saturday evening and was received by Kalaburagi Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankar Vanikyal at the district border. The company was immediately split into two teams and sent to flood-affected villages of Afzalpur and Jewargi taluks.

3 taluks may be hit by flooding of Bhima river

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankar Vanikyal said the Army teams reached the critical spots on Saturday night itself and are assisting the local police and fire fighting force in evacuating people from the affected villages.

District Fire Force Officer Parashuram told TN SE that the personnel are shifting villagers of Bandarwad, Bhosga, Tellur, Hiriyal, Kodaganoor, Shivoor, Sheshagiriwadi and Udachana villages to safer places or to relief camps. Evacuating the people of Udachana and Bandarwad villages is in progress and the Army will assist the local rescue team in speeding up the process, he said.

According to the Kalaburagi district administration, about 157 villages of Afzalpur, Jewargi and Chittapur taluks may be affected by the flooding Bhima river. The evacuation process has been completed in about 55 villages in the first phase and 15,078 people have been moved to relief centers (Kaalaji Kendras).

Rs 10K CR LOSS TO STATE
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday stated that the state suffered losses of Rs 9,952 crore in the August- September rain, which damaged 10.7 lakhhectares of crop. He added that relief work will be taken up as per NDRF norms.

