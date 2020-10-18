STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ban on Mysuru tourist spots lifted after backlash

After severe backlash from stakeholders over the ban on the entry of visitors to various tourist destinations across Mysury, the district administration has revoked the order.

Published: 18th October 2020 04:12 AM

A policeman patrols the foreground of the Mysuru Palace on Thursday. The city has now been placed under a total lockdown. (Photo | Udayshankar S/EPS)

By Express News Service

This comes as a respite to travel agents and the hotel industry who were staring at a bleak future after the district administration recently issued an order shutting all tourists spots including Chamundi Hill, Mysuru Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden and Nanjangud Temple from October 17 to November 1 to avoid crowding amid the pandemic.

Announcing this during the Dasara inaugural ceremony, District Minister S T Somashekhar said the issue was brought to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday following which he issued a new order on reopening all tourist destinations across the district. However, he directed all tourists and people to strictly follow Covid norms and guidelines during their visit.

President of Mysuru Travels Association (MTA) Prashanth B S said a delegation comprising stakeholders from the travel, hotel, and hospitality industries met Yediyurappa on Friday evening following which the latter lifted the ban.

The stakeholders had also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office urging authorities to reconsider the decision. The delegation welcomed the CM’s decision and thanked MLA S A Ramadas and Somashekhar.

