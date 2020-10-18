BJP will face same fate of Congress, JDS if demands are not met: Prasannandapuri Swamy

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Seer of Valmiki Gurupeet Prasannandapuri Swamy on Sunday warned the BJP of consequences faced by Congress and JD(S) when they failed to keep up their assurances.

Swamy said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should keep his word and increase the reservation for the Valmiki community to 7.5 percent on the lines of the central government reservation system.

He added that they should accept the recommendations of Justice Nagamohan Das commission to increase the reservation for the community, however, the issue is being dragged by the government even after receiving the report.

The CM had assured implementing the report immediately on receiving it, but he has now been dragging the issue on.

Citing how both the Congress and JD(S) had been taught a lesson in the previous elections, he said that it was because their assurances of providing the reservation justice fell short. He warned that if BJP also moves on the same path, they would also face similar consquences.

The attitude of the BJP government is annoying the community people, he added. On their work on creating awareness about reservation, he said that they have toured all 24 districts of the state to awaken the Nayaka community.

He also said that he would sit on an indefinite hunger protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha from October 21 to pressurise the CM to announce the increase in reservation on October 31 during the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

We demand deputy CM post

He also brought up the promise made by the BJP government of giving the Deputy Chief Minister's post to the community person. In the future we demand the Chief Minister's post for our community leader.

Being one of the largest communities, Nayaka's are being neglected a lot by the political parties, and it is now the duty falls on him to raise awareness of their plight and ensure political support comes their way, he said.