STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Four held for killing bar owner in Karnataka, gang rivalry motive 

Two accused shot at after they attack policemen during recovery of weapon
 

Published: 18th October 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Four members of a gang were arrested on Saturday for the sensational murder of bar owner Manish Shetty, who was shot and hacked to death on Thursday night. When two of the accused were being taken for the recovery of a murder weapon, they attacked the policemen, who opened fired and injured them.  

Manish Shetty (45) was killed by bike-borne assailants in full public view in front of his bar off Brigade Road in the Central Business District.  The gang first shot at him using a single-barrel breach-loading gun and then hacked at him four times with machetes. The arrested have been identified as Shashikiran alias Munna (45) and Nitya Shetty alias Nikki (29) from Somwarpet in Kodagu, Ganesha (39) from Mangaluru and Akshay (32) from Bantwal.

A senior police officer said a special team, headed by an assistant commissioner of police from the Cubbon Park police station, picked up two of the accused, Munna and Akshay, from a lodge in Gandhinagar on Saturday afternoon. They were taken to Barlane Cemetery on Hosur Road around 6.30 pm to recover the machetes used in the crime. But the two tried to attack the policemen when the officers opened fire and neutralised them. The injured duo was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The officer said that the investigators tracked the two with the help of CCTV footage and found out that they had booked a room at a lodge near Majestic a week ago. The accused had observed the movements of Manish Shetty before attacking him on Thursday. Five more accused are being traced. Preliminary investigations revealed that Nitya and Manish were involved in gang war in Mangaluru and had nurtured a rivalry for the last several years.

Gang observed Manish’s movements
The prime accused, Shashikiran and Nitya, hatched a plot to murder Manish four months ago. On Thursday night, Ganesha was riding the bike, while Nitya, who was on the pillion, opened fire at Manish. Akshay attacked him with a machete.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka bar owner murder Karnataka gang rivalry
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp