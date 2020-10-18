STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get your duplicate SSLC marks cards in five days

The Tatkal system requires candidates to first apply online with their documents and make a payment online or offline.

SSLC marks cards

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Getting a duplicate copy of lost SSLC certificates will no longer be a lengthy affair. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which conducts the SSLC examination, has digitised the process to enable students to get their duplicate certificates in just five days from the date of application.    

The Tatkal process is enabled due to the whole backend process, including approvals from the head teacher level to the KSEEB level. Those who failed the SSLC examination also can avail their certificates. This comes as a relief to many who, due to various reasons over the years, including relocation, may have lost their certificates.

“One had to physically visit the SSLC board, produce the documents, which would then move from one level of the department to the next, causing months of delay,” said a source. The Tatkal system requires candidates to first apply online with their documents and make a payment online or offline. Candidates then have to submit a copy of the documents to their respective school head teacher.

The verification from HM to BEO and DDPI level will happen online, and a physical copy of the marks sheet will be at the head teacher’s office in five days under the Tatkal option. On a non-emergency basis, the certificate will be ready in 30 days. Students can avail duplicate marks sheets up to four times.

