STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IMA fraud: CBI files charges against two IPS officers of Karnataka

The CBI also alleged that IMA’s illegal activities continued and several thousands of investors lost crores of rupees. It had registered four cases and had earlier filed several chargesheets. 

Published: 18th October 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 28 accused in the estimated Rs 4,000 crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case before the designated court in the city. The accused include two serving IPS officers — Hemant Nimbalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City (Administration), and Ajay Hilori, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

The others who have been chargesheeted include M Ramesh, then police inspector of Commercial Street police station, Bengaluru; Gowri Shankar, then sub-inspector at the same police station; E B Sridhara, then DySP (CID-Economic offences wing); Mohammed Mansoor Khan, MD and CEO, IMA (who is in jail); L C Nagaraj, then Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North sub-division, some private individuals and entities related to the IMA scam.

The CBI has alleged in the supplementary chargesheet that the then revenue officer, late Vijayshankar and police officials had closed the enquiries/verifications conducted by them into the complaints and information received against IMA.

The accused did not take necessary action under law, including the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment (KPIDFE) Act, 2004, and instead gave a clean chit and recommended closure of the complaints stating that IMA had not indulged in any illegal acts.

The CBI also alleged that IMA’s illegal activities continued and several thousands of investors lost crores of rupees. It had registered four cases and had earlier filed several chargesheets. “The Department in November 2018 issued a public notice, warning investors against the IMA, following which, Mansoor Khan had issued a public rejoinder and started releasing full-page advertisements in newspapers. The matter was referred to the CID,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMA fraud Karnataka State Reserve Police
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp