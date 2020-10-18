STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi calls up CM Yediyurappa, promises help in tackling floods in Karnataka

State facing twin problems of Covid and rain damage, total loss put at Rs 9,952 crore: BSY

Villagers wade through a road submerged in rain water at Bandarwad in Kalaburgi district on Saturday. Heavy rain has been lashing the district for the past few days

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him over phone and enquired about the flood situation, promising all help from the Centre. “This has come as a boost for us to handle the situation effectively,” he said while speaking after the inauguration of Dasara festivities here.

He said that Revenue Minister R Ashok has visited flood-hit areas and ordered shifting of villagers affected. The state has suffered losses of Rs 9,952 crore and standing crops in over 10.7 lakh hectares have been damaged due to rains and floods in August and September. Around Rs 37 crore has been released towards flood relief and deposited into Kalaburagi deputy commissioner’s personal account. Relief works will be taken up as per the guidelines of National Disaster Response Force.

Yediyurappa said that the state has been struck by twin problems of Covid and floods. The state has come out of lockdown and is celebrating Dasara festivities without denting the image and tradition of the festival. “I have prayed before Goddess Chamundeshwari to save the country and state from the pandemic,” he said, lauding the efforts of doctors, police, Asha workers, social activists and pourakarmikas.

Responding to a plea to provide drinking water and develop tanks atop Chamundi Hills, he said that the government will release Rs 7.5 cr for the development of Devikere Herikere at the Hills. He said that the pipeline work, repairing of footsteps, lighting will be completed and funds will be utilised for the overall development of the hills.

