Rain damage pegged at Rs 378 crore in Dharwad

District administration sources said that the district is ready to tackle any kind of calamity, including flash floods. 

Hyderabad rains, Flood

Rainwater gushes through a street following heavy rains (Photo | PTI)

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Intermittent, but heavy, rainfall over the last three months has caused a big loss in the district. Four people have died and property worth Rs 55 crore has been damaged, while crops worth Rs 323 crore spanning over 56,000 hectares have been destroyed.  Last year, the district had suffered a loss of Rs 700 crore. 

District administration sources said that the district is ready to tackle any kind of calamity, including flash floods. “Taluk-level heads are prepared and we are creating awareness among people in rural areas about the rain. We are in contact with rescue teams and are identifying local swimming experts for any immediate help,” they said. 

In all, 1,274 houses have been damaged, their survey is almost complete and the staff will soon send a report to the government. “The compensation to the kin of those who died has reached the beneficiaries,” an officer said.

Residents in the twin cities alleged that the administration is focussing only on rural parts while ignoring urban areas. The 8 ft-deep drains, especially in low-lying areas, are filled with silt, causing floods in adjoining properties. “But these incidents are not being considered seriously,” they said.

