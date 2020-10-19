STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

20,000 vacancies cripple Karnataka police

Retired officers and experts sometimes working continuously without a day off, and having to forego some of their leave.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Police force has been stretched beyond its capacities with a huge shortage of over 20,000 personnel in various ranks, the bulk of vacancies being at the crucial constabulary level. The Covid-19 situation has only made matters worse with no recruitment happening.

The police force, at present, has a total of 20,203 unfilled vacancies, with 15,560 of them in the constabulary, which can hamper anti-terror operations, intelligence gathering, anti-Naxal and other sensitive operations. The police force has been traditionally about 1.08 lakh-strong, and posts falling vacant due to retirement of personnel were filled up with regular recruitment drives.

Recruitment is usually conducted for four levels — Constable, Sub-Inspector, Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent of Police — but this has been frozen for now, leaving the force with a huge shortage of personnel for many months now. Retired officers and experts pointed out that, given the current situation, the personnel are overworked and overburdened. 

Revenue crunch a hurdle to filling vacancies

Retired officers and experts sometimes working continuously without a day off, and having to forego some of their leave. With the revenue crunch and the Covid challenge, the government may find it tough to fill up all the vacancies, they felt.

The security experts also pointed out that about seven years ago, the number of vacancies was about 22,000 and the government had initiated steps to recruit about 8,000 police constables, about 500 sub-inspectors and 7,000 Home Guards. However, retirement of personnel over the years, coupled with inadequate and timely recruitment, has led to the current situation.

A one-time mammoth recruitment drive is not the solution, but should be done on a regular basis, they suggested. When contacted, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We are filling up about 16,000 vacancies in batches. We cannot fill up all these in one go. There is an extensive selection process and an elaborate training schedule and hence, we are doing it in batches.

We have already started with two batches and will gradually fill up the vacancies. After these batches are trained, they will be inducted into the force.” Additional Director General of Police (Administration) M A Saleem too confirmed that the process of recruitment is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka State Police Covid-19
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp