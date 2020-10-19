STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP will win RR Nagar, close fight in Sira: Government’s internal assessment

That the BJP is in contention itself is a big gain for the party as it has never crossed 17,000 votes in the constituency, an analyst said.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy at a rally in RR Nagar. Party workers and candidates did not follow social distancing and had crowded the area | nagaraja Gadekal

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy at a rally in RR Nagar. Party workers and candidates did not follow social distancing and had crowded the area | nagaraja Gadekal

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government’s internal assessment of the bypolls says that Sira Assembly constituency is likely to see either a photo-finish or a narrow win for the Congress, while it will be a virtual walkover for the BJP in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. The assessment, conducted periodically to assess the ground situation, points out that T B Jayachandra of the Congress and Dr Rajesh Gowda of the BJP are in a neck-andneck fight in Sira.

That the BJP is in contention itself is a big gain for the party as it has never crossed 17,000 votes in the constituency, an analyst said. But what could help Dr Rajesh cross the wire in this nail-biting fight will be the formidable government machinery. That is, provided JDS candidat e Ammajamma’s campaigning continues to remain lacklustre and party’s traditional voters press the button in favour of the BJP.

As the situation stands now, she is seen to lose the election. Also, the BJP campaign managers, who are headed by party vice-president and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, are actively trying to lure powerful local Congress leaders, some of whom have assured the party of support.

The BJP is targeting JDS leaders too and if they put their force behind the ruling party, the Lotus is likely to bloom for the first time in Sira. BJP campaign strategists feel that there is a factor of antiincumbency against Jayachandra, who has won four times from the Kallambella constituency which was merged and turned into the Sira constituency after delimitation.

From Sira, he has won twice, but lost the last election to B S Sathyanarayana, whose death has led to the bypoll now. Analysts pointed out that the BJP is not new to traditional Congress and JDS voters here as they elected G S Basavaraj of the saffron party in the last parliamentary elections.

Basavaraj was helped by Congress leaders Muddahanume Gowda and K N Rajanna, who were miffed that the seat was given away to the coalition’s common candidate from the JDS and former PM H D Deve Gowda. In RR Nagar, former MLA Munirathna Naidu, who had won the seat from the Congress in the last election and is now contesting on a BJP ticket, is way ahead of Congress candidate H Kusuma. The report states that the BJP should win by 25,000-30,000 winning margin, unless Kusuma, the wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi, pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sira Assembly constituency Congress BJP
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp