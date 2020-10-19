Congress knocks on poll panel’s doors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over an FIR filed against party’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly bypoll candidate. Led by party working president Saleem Ahmed, the delegation submitted a memorandum demanding the transfer and suspension of RR Nagar Inspector Naveen over his alleged highhandedness against Kusuma.

In a three-page memorandum, the party accused the inspector of registering the FIR that is “politically instigated”. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 34, 188 and 353 of the IPC against Kusuma for violation of model code of conduct after Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah’s followers broke open police barricades on October 14 in an attempt to make way for Congress leaders to arrive at the Returning Officer’s office.

“The act, as complained to the police, is thoroughly misconceived and registered at the instance by the BJP candidate,” said the memorandum. “Naveen is a personal friend of Munirathna. The inspector acts at his behest and on his dictates.

This is a well-known fact and is in the public domain,” Congress leaders said, attacking the police officer. The party alleged that its workers are being intimidated, and urged the EC to initiate action to ensure fair elections.