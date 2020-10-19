Flood victims, farmers to get relief: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday assured flood victims and farmers of relief, and said, “The government will ensure that houses are built for those who have lost their homes in the floods.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him on Saturday and extended all help for Karnataka in tackling floods, Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister exuded confidence that BJP candidates will win in both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira by-elections. “BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra has camped in Sira and is working hard to ensure the victory of party candidate,” he said. “ Irrigation works are going on in Shikaripura.

Our aim is to make Shikaripura a model taluk and Shivamogga a model district. The airport work in Shivamogga will be completed in one year, and once that is done, many industries will be set up. MP B Y Raghavendra has brought several new projects to the district,” he said.