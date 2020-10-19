Jayachandra meets seer, saffron party starts hunt for small community votes

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Congress nominee and former minister T B Jayachandra, who is contesting the Sira Assembly bypoll in November 3, called on a Kunchitiga Vokkaliga seer, Sri Nanjavadhuta of Pattanayakanahalli Mutt, on Saturday.

Jayachandra sought the blessings of the seer, who said irrigation projects including the Upper Bhadra Project should be completed.

Former minister H Anjaneya campaigned in favour of Jayachandra and held a meeting of Dalits. From the BJP, former party spokesperson Raghu Kautilya, an educationist from the Madiwala community, visited Sira and organised meetings of small Kayaka communities, as instructed by BJP state vicepresident B Y Vijayendra.

Kayakas constitute a small portion of the vote bank, but play a key role in the results, sources said. Some of the leaders joined the party in the presence of Vijayendra on Sunday. Kautilya, who was earlier with the Congress, was the supporter of leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.

BSY, kin take a break

As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s wife Mythra Devi’s death ceremony is slated to be observed on Monday, the family has gathered at their hometown of Shikaripura. Vijayendra too has taken a break of two days from hectic campaigning at Sira, and will be back on Tuesday, sources said.