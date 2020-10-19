STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jayachandra meets seer, saffron party starts hunt for small community votes

Jayachandra sought the blessings of the seer, who said irrigation projects including the Upper Bhadra Project should be completed.

Published: 19th October 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate from Sira T B Jayachandra meets Sri Nanjavadhuta Swami at Pattanayakanahalli on Sunday

Congress candidate from Sira T B Jayachandra meets Sri Nanjavadhuta Swami at Pattanayakanahalli on Sunday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Congress nominee and former minister T B Jayachandra, who is contesting the Sira Assembly bypoll in November 3, called on a Kunchitiga Vokkaliga seer, Sri Nanjavadhuta of Pattanayakanahalli Mutt, on Saturday.

Jayachandra sought the blessings of the seer, who said irrigation projects including the Upper Bhadra Project should be completed.

Former minister H Anjaneya campaigned in favour of Jayachandra and held a meeting of Dalits. From the BJP, former party spokesperson Raghu Kautilya, an educationist from the Madiwala community, visited Sira and organised meetings of small Kayaka communities, as instructed by BJP state vicepresident B Y Vijayendra.

Kayakas constitute a small portion of the vote bank, but play a key role in the results, sources said. Some of the leaders joined the party in the presence of Vijayendra on Sunday. Kautilya, who was earlier with the Congress, was the supporter of leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.

BSY, kin take a break
As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s wife Mythra Devi’s death ceremony is slated to be observed on Monday, the family has gathered at their hometown of Shikaripura. Vijayendra too has taken a break of two days from hectic campaigning at Sira, and will be back on Tuesday, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sira Assembly bypoll
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp