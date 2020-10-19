STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man goes on stabbing spree, kills one

The attacker was identified as M Ganesh, a daily-wage worker and a resident of Anjanappa Garden, aged about 35 years.

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayhem played out on the streets of Anjanappa Garden, Chalavadipalya and Bakshi Garden in West Bengaluru on Sunday morning, after a man went on a stabbing spree, killing one and injuring five others. It is suspected that the accused, who was arrested, is mentally unstable and preliminary investigations revealed that none of the victims were known to him.

The attacker was identified as M Ganesh, a daily-wage worker and a resident of Anjanappa Garden, aged about 35 years. The deceased is Maari (30), a resident of Chalavadipalya, also a daily-wage worker. Among the five injured, one Velayudham sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in the ICU. His condition is said to be critical.

Police said that Ganesh had gone to a mutton stall located near Vinayaka Theatre in Anjanappa Garden, around 8.30 am. He allegedly stole a knife there and walked through the streets of Anjanappa Garden, Chalavadipalya and Bakshi Garden for about 2 km, randomly stabbing people passing by him in close range.

“Panic gripped the area as he went on a stabbing spree and no one could stop him. Before the police received information, he had stabbed six people, and Maari, who was stabbed in Chalavadipalya, was rushed to hospital. Police sub-inspector Murthy and constable Shivamurthy Naik, attached to Cottonpet station, were on patrol and were alerted about the situation.

They rushed on their Cheetah patrol bike and found Ganesh near Bakshi Garden. They cautiously approached him and pinned him down, snatching the knife from him. Everything happened in a span of about 30 minutes,” the police said.

“The accused was arrested for murder and attempt to murder. Investigation has revealed that none of the victims was known to him, and Ganesh attacked them randomly. It appears that there was no motive behind the attack, but he is being questioned to establish the motive.

Ganesh was living with his mother as his wife and children had deserted him. His family and neighbours claim he is mentally unstable, and used to assault them frequently for no reason. This is being verified,” an official said. The Cottonpet police registered a case and are investigating.

