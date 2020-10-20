STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After gap of seven months, first passenger train between Karnataka and TN to run on October 23

To mark the ongoing Navratri and Diwali festivals, the South Western Railway (SWR) will run five pairs of festival special trains from October 23 to December 2

Published: 20th October 2020 04:36 PM

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai

In addition, an AC Superfast Express special has been announced indefinitely as of now (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of nearly seven months forced by the COVID pandemic, passenger rail traffic between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will resume on Friday. To mark the ongoing Navaratri and Diwali festivals, the South Western Railway (SWR) will run five pairs of festival special trains from October 23 to December 2. In addition, an AC Superfast Express special has been announced indefinitely as of now.

The first pair of trains during the pandemic was proposed to be operated last month between Chennai and Mysuru (September 26/27) but was cancelled at the last minute. This followed a request from the Tamil Nadu government to defer its run due to the pandemic situation. An official release said that including these five festival special trains, SWR would be running a total of 28 such specials across the country.

Festival trains list:

*Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Daily Festival Special Express will run between October 23 and November 30. The MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Superfast Festival Special Express (Train no. 02607) will depart daily from MGR Chennai Central at 3.30 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 9.35 pm. In the return direction, KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Festival Special Express (Train No. 02608) will depart daily from KSR Bengaluru at 6.20 am and arrive at MGR Chennai Central at 12.35 pm.

*MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Daily Festival Special Express: MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Superfast Festival Special Express (Train No. 02657) will depart daily from MGR Chennai Central at 10.55 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 4.45 am the next day. It will run from October 24 to December 1. In the return direction, KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central Superfast Festival Special Express (Train No. 02658) will depart daily from KSR Bengaluru at 10.40 pm and arrive at MGR Chennai Central at 4.35 am the next day. It will run from October 23 to November 30.

*Mayiladuthurai – Mysuru – Mayiladuthurai Daily Festival Special Express: Mayiladuthurai – Mysuru Festival Special Express (Train No. 06231) will depart daily from Mayiladuthurai at 5.50 pm and arrive at Mysuru at 8.30 am. It will be operated between October 26 and December 1. In the return direction, the Mysuru – Mayiladuthurai Festival Special Express (Train no. 06232) will depart daily from Mysuru at 4.30 pm and arrive at Mayiladuthurai at 7 am the next day. It will be run from October 25 to November 30.
 
*Tuticorin – Mysuru – Tuticorin Daily Festival Special Express: Tuticorin – Mysuru Daily Festival Special Express (Train No. 06235) will depart daily from Tuticorin at 4.25 pm and arrive at Mysuru at 9.55 am the next day. It will run from October 24 to December 1. In the return direction, Mysuru - Tuticorin Festival Special Express (Train No. 06236) will depart daily from Mysuru at 6.20 pm and arrive at Mayiladuturai at 11:15 am the next day. It will run between October 23 and November 30.

*Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Daily Festival Special Express: Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Festival Special Express (Train No. 06525) will depart daily from Kanniyakumari at 10 am and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 7.25 am the next day. It will be operated from October 25 to December 2. In the return direction, KSR Bengaluru – Kanniyakumari Festival Special Express (Train No. 06526) will depart daily from KSR Bengaluru at 8 pm and arrive at Kanniyakumari at 5 pm the next day. It wil be run between October 23 and November 30.

AC Superfast Express Spl

While the other trains will be a mix of AC and sleeper coaches, an entire AC Superfast Express Special will be run between KSR Bengaluru and MGR Chennai Central from October 23. It will run on all days of the week, except Tuesday, until further notice.

KSR Bengaluru – MGR Chennai Central AC Superfast Express Special (Train no. 02028) will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 6 am and arrive at MGR Chennai Central at 11 am the same day. In the return direction MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru AC Superfast Express Special (Train No. 02027) will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 10.30 pm the same day. It will stop at Bengaluru Cantonment and Katpadi in both directions.

It will have 16 AC coaches, two of them Executive Chair Car and twelve AC Chair car along with two luggage cum brake vans. All the trains will only permit reserved ticket holders on board. Thermal screening of passengers will be done, while wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is compulsory, the release added.

