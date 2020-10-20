STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fringe candidates could queer the Sira pitch for big players

With the battlelines drawn for the Sira bypoll, 15 candidates remained in the fray after two 
candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday.

Published: 20th October 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the battlelines drawn for the Sira bypoll, 15 candidates remained in the fray after two 
candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday. The three major parties — Congress, BJP, and JDS — are calculating as to who could be the jokers in the pack. During the 2018 polls, T B Jayachandra (63,973) of the Congress lost to JDS’s late B Sathyanarayana (74,338 votes) by a margin of 10,365 votes. Independent candidate C M Nagaraju alone grabbed 14,468 votes.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Congress-JDS alliance candidate H D Deve Gowda (5,82,788 votes) lost by a margin of 13,339 votes to G S Basavaraju (5,96,127 votes) of the BJP, and CPI candidate N Shivanna grabbed 17,227 votes — mostly of the labour class — which could have gone to either JDS or Congress.
This time, the CPI has fielded Gireesh, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, a newly floated outfit, has fielded Obaleshappa B T, Republic Sene has Premakka as candidate, and Raitha Bharata Party has fielded Thimmakka. 

Yalepanahalli Jayanna, former supporter of former Deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, and BJP candidate Dr CM Rajesh Gowda’s father CP Mudalagiriappa are also in the fray. All three parties, especially the Congress and BJP, had tried to get some of the candidates who pose a threat to withdraw nomination papers, but in vain. Only two candidates did — Thimmaraj Gowda, who claims to be a representative of groundnut growers, and minority youth leader Nisar Ahmed.

The only respite for Jayachandra is that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not field its candidate, and at the last minute, the JDU, with former Chief Minister J H Patel’s son Mahima Patel as state president, did not field its candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sira bypoll Congress BJP JDS
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp