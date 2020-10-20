Fringe candidates could queer the Sira pitch for big players

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With the battlelines drawn for the Sira bypoll, 15 candidates remained in the fray after two

candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday. The three major parties — Congress, BJP, and JDS — are calculating as to who could be the jokers in the pack. During the 2018 polls, T B Jayachandra (63,973) of the Congress lost to JDS’s late B Sathyanarayana (74,338 votes) by a margin of 10,365 votes. Independent candidate C M Nagaraju alone grabbed 14,468 votes.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Congress-JDS alliance candidate H D Deve Gowda (5,82,788 votes) lost by a margin of 13,339 votes to G S Basavaraju (5,96,127 votes) of the BJP, and CPI candidate N Shivanna grabbed 17,227 votes — mostly of the labour class — which could have gone to either JDS or Congress.

This time, the CPI has fielded Gireesh, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, a newly floated outfit, has fielded Obaleshappa B T, Republic Sene has Premakka as candidate, and Raitha Bharata Party has fielded Thimmakka.

Yalepanahalli Jayanna, former supporter of former Deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara, and BJP candidate Dr CM Rajesh Gowda’s father CP Mudalagiriappa are also in the fray. All three parties, especially the Congress and BJP, had tried to get some of the candidates who pose a threat to withdraw nomination papers, but in vain. Only two candidates did — Thimmaraj Gowda, who claims to be a representative of groundnut growers, and minority youth leader Nisar Ahmed.

The only respite for Jayachandra is that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) did not field its candidate, and at the last minute, the JDU, with former Chief Minister J H Patel’s son Mahima Patel as state president, did not field its candidate.