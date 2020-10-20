IMA scam: Three cops suspended

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued orders suspending three police officers as they were named accused in the chargesheet submitted by the CBI recently, in connection with the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.EB Sridhara, the then DySP in the CID, M Ramesh, the then police inspector of Commercial Street police station, and P Gowrishankar, the then police sub-inspector of Commercial Street station, are the three suspended officers.

The state government has issued orders suspending the three officers on October 17, pending Joint Departmental Enquiry against the trio. The officers have been accused of protecting the interests of Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the MD of IMA, instead of protecting the interest of investors and depositors. They allegedly submitted improper enquiry reports and recommended no actions against IMA and as a quid-pro-quo, received bribes/valuable things from IMA.