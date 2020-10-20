STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal creates a flutter, says Yediyurappa's days as CM are numbered

"Yediyurappa's time is up. Shortly, he is going to lose his chair because even the central leadership is not happy with him. They have decided to do away with him," claimed Yatnal

Published: 20th October 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka MLA BP Yatnal (File photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP MLA from Vijayapura City and former Union Minister of state Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that BS Yediyurappa's days as Chief Minister are numbered. Admitting publicly that his relationship with the Chief Minister is souring, Yatnal, who is not new to controversies, added that the central leadership is unhappy with Yediyurappa.

After laying the foundation stone for development work in Vijayapura city on Monday evening, Yatnal claimed, "Yediyurappa's time is up. Shortly, he is going to lose his chair because even the central leadership is not happy with him. They have decided to do away with him."

Accusing BS Yediyurappa of acting like the 'Chief Minister of Shivamogga' (his home district) instead of the entire state, Yatnal alleged that Yediyurappa was withholding funds granted by the previous government for development work in Vijayapura city.
“CM Yediyurappa is taking all grants to his constituency. Even former minister Umesh Katti has wondered whether Yediyurappa is CM of Karnataka or only of Shivamogga," he added.

Adding that the next Chief Minister of the state will be from North Karnataka, Yatnal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has indicated that the successor of Yediyurappa will be from this region.

"It is North Karnataka that gives the highest number of legislators to the party to form the government and only a few seats from south Karnataka. The party high command promised to give the CM post to one of the elected members of this region after Yediyurappa," Yatnal said.

Interestingly, Yatnal's outburst comes on the eve of Yediyurappa's aerial survey of Vijayapura to assess the situation in flood affected regions. The statement also came on the day Yediyurappa inagurated various developmental activities in his home turf of Shivamogga.

During Yediyurappa's previous visit to the district to review flood damage a couple of months ago, Yatnal did not turn up at the Almatti dam site where the CM held a meeting with officials.

