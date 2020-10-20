Rain damage touches Rs 3,000 crore, CM Yediyurappa to ask PM Modi for more relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, SHIVAMOGGA, BELAGAVI: Incessant rains and flooding along the banks of rivers Bhima and Krishna over the last one week have left 10 persons dead, said Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Speaking to media persons in Belagavi on Monday after visiting Kalaburagi and , Ashoka said the damage in the flood-affected regions so far has been estimated at Rs 3,000 crore. More than 8,000 people have been evacuated to care/relief centres, he said. Ashoka added that some 100 heads of cattle have been reported dead. “It is a challenging job for the government to tackle Covid and the floods simultaneously. The government is trying its best to address every issue effectively,” he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka holds a meeting

with officials on the flood situation, in Belagavi

on Monday

Denying opposition allegations that funds were not being released for relief centres, Ashoka said there was no shortage of funds. “At least Rs 88 crore is available in the account of Belagavi Deputy Commissioner. Every taluk in the district which is affected can avail it. Besides, there is a Rs 20 crore fund set aside for Kalaburagi, Rs 16 crore for Yadagiri, Rs 33 crore fund to Bagalkot, Rs 68 crore to Kodagu. Totally, Rs 666 crore are available in the accounts of all deputy commissioners in the affected districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was in Shivamogga on Monday said that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over compensation after his aerial survey on October 21. “After completing the aerial survey, I will inform the PM about the losses and seek more funds for relief measures. The disbursement of compensation to those who lost home and land is already in progress,” he said.

Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah reminded the government that no aid has been given by the Centre for the damage caused due to rains in August. The damage caused due to heavy rains, flooding and landslides in August was estimated at Rs 8,060 crore and the State government had sought an assistance of Rs 4,000 crore from the Union government. Even after a central team reviewed the flood damage in September, no aid has been announced by the Union government so far, he said.

Even as rescue operations are under way, the IMD on Monday predicted ‘moderate’ to ‘isolated heavy rains’ in the upper and lower basins of Bhima and upper and middle basins of Krishna rivers during the next three days till October 22.

