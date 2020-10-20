Target: To bring down mortality rate to below 1% in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has seen a drastic fall in mortality rate, and a significant increase in Covid testing capacity -- 73 per cent -- in the past month, compared to other mega cities in India, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told media at a press conference. As of September 19, 13,20,000 tests were conducted in the city, and this number increased to 22,90,000 as of October 17.

“Currently, mortality rate is at 1.37 per cent, and we have the target to reduce it below 1 per cent in Karnataka. The mortality rate in Bengaluru is at 1.14 per cent, and we are very close to our target. Mortality rate can be reduced if tests are conducted at earlier stages, and treatment is administered soon. The virus is under control and there is a reduction in the number of infected persons,” Sudhakar said.

The spike in the number of cases is due to increased testing, he said, adding that the next three months will be crucial for the state, owing to cold weather and rain. Responding to a question, the minister said that there have been several complaints regarding middlemen blocking beds in private hospitals and trying to exploit patients. He said the government will take strict action against such miscreants and cancel the hospital’s licence.

On the upcoming festival season, he said, “Chances of the infection spreading in winter and the festive season are higher. Kerala, which had succeeded in controlling the virus, is suffering now due to the mistakes during Onam,” he said.