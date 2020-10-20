STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Target: To bring down mortality rate to below 1% in Karnataka

The spike in the number of cases is due to increased testing, he said, adding that the next three months will be crucial for the state, owing to cold weather and rain. 

Published: 20th October 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode covid testing

Covid-19 test conducted at the Govt Model HSS at Mananchira in Kozhikode for journalists who covered the Air India Express air crash. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru has seen a drastic fall in mortality rate, and a significant increase in Covid testing capacity -- 73 per cent -- in the past month, compared to other mega cities in India, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told media at a press conference. As of September 19, 13,20,000 tests were conducted in the city, and this number increased to 22,90,000 as of October 17. 

“Currently, mortality rate is at 1.37 per cent, and we have the target to reduce it below 1 per cent in Karnataka. The mortality rate in Bengaluru is at 1.14 per cent, and we are very close to our target. Mortality rate can be reduced if tests are conducted at earlier stages, and treatment is administered soon. The virus is under control and there is a reduction in the number of infected persons,” Sudhakar said. 

The spike in the number of cases is due to increased testing, he said, adding that the next three months will be crucial for the state, owing to cold weather and rain. Responding to a question, the minister said that there have been several complaints regarding middlemen blocking beds in private hospitals and trying to exploit patients. He said the government will take strict action against such miscreants and cancel the hospital’s licence. 

On the upcoming festival season, he said, “Chances of the infection spreading in winter and the festive season are higher. Kerala, which had succeeded in controlling the virus,  is suffering now due to the mistakes during Onam,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp