STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two held for bomb threat to NDPS judge in Karnataka

An NDPS special judge hearing the drug racket case received a threat letter and a parcel with a detonator, demanding grant of bail to two film actresses.

Published: 20th October 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the bomb threat to a special judge hearing the drug case involving celebrities in Karnataka, police sources said on Tuesday.

A family feud in Tiptur of Tumakuru district is suspected to be the reason behind the incident allegedly plotted by rival members who wanted one of their kin to land in trouble, he said without divulging further information.

"Two persons have been detained for questioning. They will be brought to Bengaluru," a top police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

An NDPS special judge hearing the drug racket case received a threat letter and a parcel with a detonator on Monday here, demanding grant of bail to two film actresses and those booked in the August 11 violence here.

The person who wrote the letter had warned that a blast would be triggered if the demands were not met.

Later, investigation revealed that there was no bomb inside but some wires which created an impression of a detonator.

According to preliminary inquiry, the letter was sent from Chelur in Tumakuru district, the sources said adding two people were taken into custody for questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bomb threat NDPS judge Drug case Karnataka celebrities
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp