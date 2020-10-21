DK Shivakumar hits the road, seeks votes for Jayachandra

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hit the campaign trail in the Sira Assembly constituency canvassing for party candidate T B Jayachandra in 13 villages of Kallambella hobli, which is considered the party’s stronghold.

Jayachandra was a two-time MLA from the earlier Kallambella Assembly constituency before it got merged with Sira after a delimitation exercise in 2008. “You should bring pro-people Congress back to power in the state. You should set an example by electing Jayachandra,” he urged voters.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar

campaigns in Sira on Tuesday

Referring to BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s outburst against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar said that leaders from his own party are targeting the CM for poor performance. Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and former MLA K N Rajanna too accompanied Shivakumar.

Ammajamma’s debut public rally today

Days after other party candidates started campaigning in the Sira Assembly constituency, JDS candidate and wife of former MLA late B Sathyanarayana, Ammajamma will take part in her maiden public rally at Changavara village in Gowdagere hobli, which is a stronghold of the party, on Wednesday and will share the dais with JDS national president H D Deve Gowda .