STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar hits the road, seeks votes for Jayachandra

Jayachandra was a two-time MLA from the earlier Kallambella Assembly constituency before it got merged with Sira after a delimitation exercise in 2008.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader D K Shivakumar at a rally on his arrival in Bengaluru I Shriram BN

Congress leader D K Shivakumar at a rally on his arrival in Bengaluru I Shriram BN

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hit the campaign trail in the Sira Assembly constituency canvassing for party candidate T B Jayachandra in 13 villages of Kallambella hobli, which is considered the party’s stronghold.

Jayachandra was a two-time MLA from the earlier Kallambella Assembly constituency before it got merged with Sira after a delimitation exercise in 2008. “You should bring pro-people Congress back to power in the state. You should set an example by electing Jayachandra,” he urged voters.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar
campaigns in Sira on Tuesday

Referring to BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s outburst against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar said that leaders from his own party are targeting the CM for poor performance. Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and former MLA K N Rajanna too accompanied Shivakumar.

Ammajamma’s debut public rally today
Days after other party candidates started campaigning in the Sira Assembly constituency, JDS candidate and wife of former MLA late B Sathyanarayana, Ammajamma will take part in her maiden public rally at Changavara village in Gowdagere hobli, which is a stronghold of the party, on Wednesday and will share the dais with JDS national president H D Deve Gowda .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp