DK Shivakumar hits the road, seeks votes for Jayachandra
21st October 2020
TUMAKURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hit the campaign trail in the Sira Assembly constituency canvassing for party candidate T B Jayachandra in 13 villages of Kallambella hobli, which is considered the party’s stronghold.
Jayachandra was a two-time MLA from the earlier Kallambella Assembly constituency before it got merged with Sira after a delimitation exercise in 2008. “You should bring pro-people Congress back to power in the state. You should set an example by electing Jayachandra,” he urged voters.
Referring to BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal’s outburst against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shivakumar said that leaders from his own party are targeting the CM for poor performance. Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and former MLA K N Rajanna too accompanied Shivakumar.
Ammajamma’s debut public rally today
Days after other party candidates started campaigning in the Sira Assembly constituency, JDS candidate and wife of former MLA late B Sathyanarayana, Ammajamma will take part in her maiden public rally at Changavara village in Gowdagere hobli, which is a stronghold of the party, on Wednesday and will share the dais with JDS national president H D Deve Gowda .