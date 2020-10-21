High-voltage campaign for MLC polls begins

By Express News Service

KARWAR : As the countdown for the elections in Western Graduates’ constituency begins, the district is witnessing a high-voltage campaigning with party leaders in the district campaigning for their respective candidates.The BJP has fielded Sankannur for the second time. Leaders like Jagadish Shettar, District in charge Minister Shivaram Hebbar and Karwar-Ankola MLA Rupali Naik have been campaigning for him in Sirsi, Honnavar, Kumta and Bhatkal.

R V Deshpande, who campaigned for the Congress candidate in Sirsi, called upon his colleagues to work towards the party’s victory. Bhinanna Naik, the party’s district president described Kuberappa as a great organiser who deserved to be in the Legislative Council. Kuberappa said he would strive to ensure more appointments in the government and that his priority would be to get enough grants as aid to as many colleges as possible.

District Incharge Minister Shivaram Hebbar and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said their candidate has worked to fulfil people’s expectations. Sankannur, said, “All these years, we were in the opposition and we did our best in that role. Now, our government is at the helm of the state affairs. I can perform better. Give me another term,” he appealed to the voters.

While wife campaigns for BJP, hubby contests as rebel

Tumakuru: While Hiriyuru BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas, daughter of late A Krishnappa, has been campaigning aggressively for party’s Sira candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda, her husband D T Srinivas is contesting from the South East Graduate constituency for a Council seat as a ‘rebel’. After the BJP picked Chidananda M Gowda as its candidate, an upset Srinivas filed his nomination as an independent. Now, he is confident of winning the election. “I have been in touch with voters for over one-and-a-half decades and I deserved to get the BJP ticket. All AHINDA community votes will come in my favour,” he said Srinivas will likely get the community votes as he is a backward class leader. Also, many AHINDA leaders, cutting across party lines, are supporting him, sources said. ENS