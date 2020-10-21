STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit districts updates with more quotes

Yediyurappa was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and the Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan

Published: 21st October 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa during an aerial survey to assess the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains in various district of Karnataka

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa during an aerial survey to assess the extent of damage caused by the heavy rains in various districts of Karnataka. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLARI: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in four districts of the state and said additional funds would be released after holding discussions with officials.

"Already funds have been allotted to the flood affected districts and more will be released after holding a meeting with the officials," the Chief Minister said.

He was talking to reporters before boarding a special plane from Jindal Vijayanagar Airport here to conduct an aerial survey of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir districts, to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains last week.

Yediyurappa was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and the Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan during the aerial survey.

River Bhima, a tributary of river Krishna that originates in Maharashtra, had wreaked havoc in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts due to the torrential rain in the catchment areas for the past 10 days.

Yediyurappa said heavy rains and floods have caused inundation in several villages in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts, damaging crops and houses.

To a query, the chief minister said a central team would carry out an inspection after the state government submits the complete report, which may take at least four to five days.

He, however, maintained that the Prime Minister was aware of the prevailing situation and has assured him of assistance.

Later talking to reporters at Kalaburagi after the aerial survey, the Chief Minister said he cannot make any fresh announcements due to the model code of conduct in place in the state in the wake of MLC elections and bypolls to two assembly segments -- Sira in Tumakuru and Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru urban district.

He said he has sought a detailed report from officials during a meeting with them and gave them necessary directions.

The Chief Minister said he has asked the officials to supply drinking water in Kalaburagi, the district headquarter town, as the water pipeline has been damaged.

"We will make sure that there is no water scarcity for which we will hire more tankers.

Electricity and water will be restored and all the roads will be repaired.

All the other important services will be restored in the next few days," the Chief Minister said.

Yediyurappa said he had asked the officials to make sure that no communicable disease spreads in the flood-hit areas.

In addition to it, there should be adequate supply of food and medicines, in the relief camps, so that people do not go through any hardship.

When asked about the extent of damage, the Chief Minister said he has sought a detailed report, which may take at least three to four days.

However, he said, 43,000 people in 14 Taluks of the four flood-hit districts are affected.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was accompanying the Chief Minister, said a joint survey by the state government and Central government officials has to be conducted to assess the actual damage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka floods aerial survey B S Yediyurappa
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp