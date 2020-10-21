STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Muniratna must be disqualified: Congress plaint to poll panel

 The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Muniratna,  BJP 
candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel greets BJP’s RR Nagar candidate Munirathna.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel greets BJP’s RR Nagar candidate Munirathna.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Muniratna,  BJP 
candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls. In their complaint to the Election Commission of India, the Congress demanded Muniratna’s disqualification over alleged electoral malpractice. The party accused its former MLA and now BJP candidate of bribing voters with Rs 5,000 to favour him in the upcoming November 3 bypolls.

In its four-page complaint filed with Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar,  the Congress also alleged that Muniratna and his party workers had also been seizing voter ID cards of those unwilling to vote for him to sabotage free and fair elections.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel greets
BJP’s RR Nagar candidate Munirathna at a press
conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday

“There is reason to believe that the BJP candidate has spent more than Rs 2.50 crore towards his election campaign and most of the money has been spent in paying the voters and purchasing their votes for the forthcoming election.

Some of these voters have even complained to the ECI in this regard,” the Congress said in its complaint. This is the second petition in less than one week that Congress has submitted to the ECI. The Congress urged the ECI to disqualify Muniratna over malpractices as well as unaccounted expenditure.

Interestingly, in its complaint, the Congress deemed Muniratna a repeat offender and referred to 2018 assembly polls when Muniratna was booked after ECI officials found fake voter ID cards in properties belonging to his aides. Muniratna, however, in 2018 was a Congress candidate from RR Nagar and the party had defended him in the alleged scam even as BJP had accused him of attempting to rig the electoral process. Two years down the line, Muniratna is now a BJP candidate in the same constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp