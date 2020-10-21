On home turf, CM Yediyurappa ignores political questions

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: During his three-day visit to home constituency Shikaripura to launch various development works and take part in family programmes, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa managed to avoid political questions, including one on former close aide Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.Yatnal has claimed that Yediyurappa will soon be replaced by a leader from North Karnataka. Yediyurappa, who visited Shikaripura after around seven months, only spoke of the government’s plans.

On his arrival on Sunday, and until he left for Bengaluru on Tuesday, he did not utter a single word about political developments, except exuding confidence that BJP candidates will win the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls. He also pointed out that his son Vijayendra is uniting workers to ensure the victory of the party candidate in Sira.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at Shikaripura

on Tuesday | ShimogaNandan

However, he managed to avoid questions on criticism of the Opposition as well as his own party. On Monday, Yediyurappa refused to comment on the demand of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, that the government implement the caste census report.

On Tuesday too, Yediyurappa also refused to reply to Yatnal’s comment that the party high command and PM Narendra Modi are fed up with BSY and he will be replaced soon.

In a video, Yatnal purportedly said BSY will be replaced in a few days. “BJP leaders become CM because of the support of north Karnataka as the party does not have a good presence in districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar. Thanks to around 100 MLAs from north Karnataka that the BJP gets majority.”