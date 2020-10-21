Party will take action against those speaking against CM Yediyurappa: BJP general secretary Ravi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The BJP central leadership will take disciplinary action at the right time against those who make controversial remarks against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, here on Tuesday, while referring to statements made by party leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Ravi was in Hubballi for election campaign.

“Chief Minister Yediyurappa is our leader and the party has chosen him. Whatever may be Yatnal’s reason to speak against the chief minister, I will not comment on it,” said Ravi, who was here to campaign for Graduates’ constituency candidate S V Sankanur. “Soon after the BJP came to power in the state, it successfully managed the flood situation last year and Covid pandemic this year,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, the financial condition of the government has not returned to normal and there are no funds to allocate to MLAs for development of their constituencies. Legislators should use the available funds judiciously, he said.He was confident that the party candidates will win all the Assembly bypoll and council elections.