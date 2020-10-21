Staff dirty up Soudhas, department issues warning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Don’t throw used paper cups, plastic covers, water bottles from the upper floors. Keep the premises clean. This is the diktat of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to the staff working at the Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building. It warned them against unhygienic practices.

In two circulars issued by the Under Secretary (DPAR), the department said it is necessary to keep the surroundings clean, especially when the entire state is in the grip of the pandemic. It has said it has been noticed that the staff were throwing bouquets, e-waste items, food packets and garlands among other things from the upper floors. Some of the staff were also seen keeping the leftover food at the windows for the birds. This is causing stink in and around this area, leading to an increase in rodents and cockroaches, the circular said.

According to the second circular, “This month on the account of Ayudha Pooja, staff at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS Building draw rangoli inside the office and in the corridors. This apart, they use pumpkins with kumkum. Rangoli colours and the powder have harmful chemicals. They stain the walls, floor and other places. This is damaging the aesthetic beauty of the buildings.’’

The department said that a similar circular was issued previously too, but in vain. In the present circular, it has been mentioned that the staff must switch off the lights before leaving office. The Under Secretary warned that if these instructions are not followed, action will be taken against the officials in charge of the departments.