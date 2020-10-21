STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threat to judge: Man held within 24 hours

The Halasur Gate police have arrested a man in connection with the threat letter that was sent to the NDPS Court Judge demanding the release of actresses arrested in the Sandalwood drug case.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Halasur Gate police have arrested a man in connection with the threat letter that was sent to the NDPS Court Judge demanding the release of actresses arrested in the Sandalwood drug case. Investigations revealed that the accused had sent the letter to falsely implicate his brother-in-law in the case. Rajashekhar (50) from Lingadahalli in Tumakuru, was arrested on Tuesday.

On Monday, Judge GM Sheenappa of the Special Court for NDPS cases had received a threat letter along with a detonator-like object through a post. The miscreant had demanded that actresses arrested in the Sandalwood drugs case and those arrested in murder and extortion cases should be granted bail. “You can ask if you want money but if the demand is not met, I will blast (kill) you by keeping explosives in the car engine.

A similar letter has been sent to Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and CCB Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil,” the miscreant had written in the letter, claiming he belonged to a terrorist outfit named Mohammed Jai Shri of Pakistan. A case was registered in Halasur Gate police station. “The accused had sent the photocopy of the ID card of one Ramesh. Based on the address in the ID card, Ramesh was traced in Tumakuru. He pleaded his innocence and said that he suspected that his brother-in-law Rajashekhar could be behind the incident.

Another team picked up Rajashekhar and he confessed. It was found that Rajashekhar and Ramesh were fighting for a property belonging to their father-in-law,” police said. “Rajashekhar wanted to falsely implicate Ramesh in the drugs case. He went to a nearby quarry and collected a detonator used for blasting stones. He wrote the threat letter and posted it along with the detonator,” police added. Rajashekhar was allegedly involved in a case in which a church was set on fire in 2013. He is also an accused in a POCSO case, assault and copper wire theft case, the police added.

