Congress protests over ‘assault’ by BJP workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Workers of the Congress, led by former MP Dhruva Narayana, staged a protest outside Nandini Layout police station on Wednesday alleging assault by BJP workers. Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh who arrived at the police station later filed a complaint against former corporator and newly joined BJP leader Velu Nayak for allegedly assaulting two Congress workers during campaigning.

The Congress also submitted CCTV footage capturing the alleged assault on its workers by a gang of 30 people led by BJP candidate Muniratna’s supporters. After hours of protest, Congress workers were asked to withdraw it by Suresh. He warned of enhanced agitation if action is not taken against those who assaulted his party workers.

Congress workers stage a protest outside the

Nandini Layout police station in Bengaluru on

Wednesday

“There are allegations that many valid voters -- especially Congress supporters --- have been removed from electoral rolls and our workers were engaged in cross-checking voters with the voter list. It is not illegal. Instead of taking law into their own hands, BJP workers should have filed a complaint with the ECI if there were any violations. We demand immediate action, failing which campaigning will only take place in front of the police station from Thursday,” said Suresh.

Velu Nayak is one of the 34 leaders of JDS and Congress who joined the BJP in the run-up to the November 3 Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls. BJP candidate Muniratna was not available for comment on the allegations levelled against his supporters. The Nandini Layout police have registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC including those for criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, intentional insult and provocation.