STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jnana Bharathi gangrape: Karnataka High Court upholds life term for 7

The convicted are Ramu, Shivanna, Maddura, Eleyaiah aka Eleya, Eeraiah, Ramu and Dodda Eeraiah aka Doddeera, residents of Metaridoddi in Ramanagara taluk.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The  Karnataka High Court on Wednesday confirmed the life sentence awarded by a trial court to seven people involved in the gangrape of a law student on the Jnana Bharathi campus in the city in October 2012. A division bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K Natarajan upheld the order passed by the trial court in September 2013 and 2017, sentencing the accused to life imprisonment, and dismissed their appeals.

The convicted are Ramu, Shivanna, Maddura, Eleyaiah aka Eleya, Eeraiah, Ramu and Dodda Eeraiah aka Doddeera, residents of Metaridoddi in Ramanagara taluk. Additional State Public Prosecutor Vijay Kumar Majage said the victim, a native of Nepal, supported the case fully by identifying the accused during the Test Identification Parade and deposed each and every overt act of the culprits before the court, which helped the prosecution to prove the case beyond doubt.

Gangrape: One accused was a minor

Majage added that the victim, who discontinued her studies after the incident, came all the way from her hometown and withstood with the rigorous cross-examination to nail the accused, though she has suffered mental trauma and humiliation. Six of eight accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2013 by the trial court.

The student was gangraped after she was dropped off at the girls hostel near Gandhi Bhavan on the Bangalore University campus, by her friend in a car around 9 pm on October 13, 2012. One of the accused, Ramu, was sentenced in 2017, as he was absconding after the crime and was later arrested. The proceedings was initiated against another accused under the Juvenile Justice Act, as he was a minor then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Jnana Bharathi gangrape
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp