STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa takes stock of flood damage

During the survey of flood-hit areas in Kalaburgi, Bidar and Raichur in an Indian Air Force helicopter, the CM witnessed the damage to standing crops and properties.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

CM B S Yediyurappa doing an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in North Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

CM B S Yediyurappa doing an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in North Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As the water level in the swollen Bhima river, which has caused extensive damage to standing crop and properties, began to recede, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday surveyed the devastation caused in the North Karnataka districts during an aerial survey. The situation remains grim as around six lakh cusecs of water is being released into the Bhima river from dams in Maharashtra, and the Army, NDRF, SDRF personnel and the local administration have been directed to be on high alert.

During the survey of flood-hit areas in Kalaburgi, Bidar and Raichur in an Indian Air Force helicopter, the CM witnessed the damage to standing crops and properties. Due to bad weather conditions, he had to cancel his plans to take stock of the situation in other parts of Kalaburgi and also visit to Vijayapura.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa being
briefed about the extent of damage caused
due to rain and flooding, during an aerial
survey of affected districts | EXPRESS

After his marathon meetings for over three hours with senior officers from the flood-hit districts at Kalaburgi airport, the CM said he cannot announce any fresh compensation due to the Model Code of Conduct in force for the legislative council and bypolls to assembly segments on November 3. He, however, directed the officials to take up relief works as per NDRF and SDRF norms, to ensure adequate supply of food and medicines in relief camps, and prevent outbreak of communicable diseases.

Funds allotted for flood-hit dists: CM

During the meeting, the CM also directed the officials to give a detailed report on extent of flood damage. Before embarking on the aerial survey, the CM, who spoke to mediapersons at Jindal Vijayanagar Airport in Ballari, said funds have been allotted for the flood-affected districts and more will be released after discussing with the officials.

After the meeting with officials at the Kalaburagi airport, the CM was to continue his aerial survey of some taluks in the district as well as of Vijayapura district in the afternoon. But the skies opened up and he had to call it off. Yediyurappa had to wait till the arrival of a special aircraft from Hubballi after refuelling and returned to Bengaluru from Kalaburagi.

He was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan and Commissioner of State Disaster Management Authority, Manoj Rajan. The CM and his entourage did not visit any flood-hit areas, as demanded by the opposition Congress.With the floods causing a drinking water crisis, in Kalaburagi and other places, the CM said local officers have been directed to solve the problem on priority by providing water in tankers. Instructions have also been given to solve the power crisis and take up road repair works.

Kalaburagi district in-charge secretary Kapil Mohan and Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna, who briefed the CM, said nine villages were fully submerged and 93 villages were partially submerged over the last five days. In all, 36,692 people from 102 villages have been shifted to relief centres. Standing crop in 36,000 hectares have been badly affected in Yadgir district and about 10 villages were affected due to the overflowing Bhima river.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp