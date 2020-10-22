NIA arrests auto driver in DJ Halli case

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Syed Setu, an autorickshaw driver, in the Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) arson case, said placed sources. “Syed (34) was allegedly involved in arson and rioting at DJ Halli police station on August 11 and had been absconding since,” added the source.This is the second arrest made by the NIA in the DJ Halli and Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) violence cases. On September 24, the agency had arrested alleged “key conspirator” Sayyed Saddiq Ali (44) for his alleged involvement in the attack on KG Halli police station. “Ali is a recovery agent with a bank and had been absconding since August 11, immediately after the riots,” the NIA had stated.

File picture of a charred

vehicle during the violence

in DJ Halli, on August 11 |

vinod kumar t

An NIA team has been camping in Bengaluru since it took over investigation in the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence cases, and has also conducted searches at 30 locations in Bengaluru.“During the searches, airgun, pellets, sharp weapons, iron rods, digital devices, DVRs (Dynamic Vision Resources), and many incriminating documents and material related to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) were seized,” the NIA had stated.

Around 8.30pm on August 11, an over 3,000-strong mob went on the rampage in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru, in protest against a blasphemous social media post, allegedly put up by Naveen P, nephew of Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar, Akhand Srinivasamurthy. He was arrested the same day.

The large-scale violence had claimed three lives in police firing, besides causing extensive damage to DJ Halli police station, other public and private properties, including the residence of Srinivasamurthy.Besides the NIA, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru City Police is also probing the case and has submitted a preliminary chargesheet against former mayor R Sampath Raj (Congress) and Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir as accused.