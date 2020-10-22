STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Party may suggest action against Yatnal

 Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have left the State leadership embarrassed.

Published: 22nd October 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | express

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | express

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have left the State leadership embarrassed. Although Yatnal has made controversial statements in the past, his direct attack on Yediyurappa this time has compelled the State leadership to take note. Sources in the party said that disciplinary action is being considered against Yatnal for his remarks but a round of talks is expected to be held before that.

“State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the Chief Minister will speak to him. They have called for a meeting with Yatnal,” said C T Ravi, national general secretary of the party. Yatnal had refused a meeting with Yediyurappa earlier this year when the Chief Minister was reaching out to address dissent among North Karnataka leaders including Umesh Katti over cabinet berths and constituency funds.

Sources within the State unit, however, said that Kateel is contemplating recommending action against Yatnal to the party’s central disciplinary committee. “The regular procedure when it comes to such actions or comments by sitting MLAs is for the central disciplinary committee to intervene and issue notice.

We are considering recommending this to the central leadership,” said a State unit office bearer.In a public address on Monday, Yatnal had said that Yediyurappa’s time to let go of the Chief Minister’s chair had come and he was withholding funds meant for other constituencies while approving funds only for his home turf of Shivamogga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp