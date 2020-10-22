Party may suggest action against Yatnal

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have left the State leadership embarrassed. Although Yatnal has made controversial statements in the past, his direct attack on Yediyurappa this time has compelled the State leadership to take note. Sources in the party said that disciplinary action is being considered against Yatnal for his remarks but a round of talks is expected to be held before that.

“State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the Chief Minister will speak to him. They have called for a meeting with Yatnal,” said C T Ravi, national general secretary of the party. Yatnal had refused a meeting with Yediyurappa earlier this year when the Chief Minister was reaching out to address dissent among North Karnataka leaders including Umesh Katti over cabinet berths and constituency funds.

Sources within the State unit, however, said that Kateel is contemplating recommending action against Yatnal to the party’s central disciplinary committee. “The regular procedure when it comes to such actions or comments by sitting MLAs is for the central disciplinary committee to intervene and issue notice.

We are considering recommending this to the central leadership,” said a State unit office bearer.In a public address on Monday, Yatnal had said that Yediyurappa’s time to let go of the Chief Minister’s chair had come and he was withholding funds meant for other constituencies while approving funds only for his home turf of Shivamogga.