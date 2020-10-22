State extends compensation to flood victims

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the election model code of conduct in place in the run-up to polls to four seats in Legislative Council and two in Assembly, and prohibiting the announcement of any new schemes, the state government has extended the existing compensation to victims affected by rains and floods over the last week in four districts. The yardstick that was applied for flood victims in August-September earlier this year is being extended to flood victims of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Vijayapura.

Every family affected by floods is entitled to receive `3,800 as immediate cash relief under SDRF/NDRF norms, but the State government enhanced it by `6,200 to make it `10,000. The State government’s revised compensation for reconstruction of houses has also been extended. Under this scheme, Rs 5 lakh will be given for fully damaged houses (over 75 per cent damage) that require reconstruction, `3 lakh for renovation of partially damaged houses (25-75 per cent) and `50,000 for marginally damaged houses (15-25 per cent).