STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court favours death for gang rape

Death penalty already exists for gang rape-cum-murder, as in the Nirbhaya case, but is not yet applicable for cases of gang rape in which there has been no death.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court has recommended amending provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to include capital punishment for gang rape in addition to the existing provisions of life imprisonment with fine. The high court made the suggestion keeping in mind women’s safety and to curb the menace of this crime in society at large.Death penalty already exists for gang rape-cum-murder, as in the Nirbhaya case, but is not yet applicable for cases of gang rape in which there has been no death.

A division bench of Justices B Veerappa and K Natarajan made this recommendation to the Legislature/Central Government for further amendments to provisions of IPC Section 376D which deal with gang rape, while upholding the trial court’s order sentencing seven accused to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a law student on the Jnana Bharathi campus in Bengaluru in October 2012. 

Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code describes gang rape and the penalties it attracts as “where a woman is raped by one or more persons constituting a group, or acting in furtherance of a common intention, each of those persons shall be deemed to have committed the offence of rape and shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 20 years, but which may extend to life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, and with fine…”The court appreciated the victim for her courage during the legal battle, and pointed out that gang rape was much worse than murder.  

‘Attack on any daughter is attack on ours’

The bench of Justices B Veerappa and K Natarajan said that between Nirbhaya’s case and the gang rape of the law student, the only difference was that in the former, the victim died after the brutal crime was committed on her, but in the latter, “the victim discontinued her law course and returned to her homeland Nepal.”“We, the judges, are the societal parents. If our concern for the society of girls/women can be summed up in one sentence, an attack on anybody’s daughter is an attack on our daughter,” the bench said while pointing out the no remorse was shown by the accused during the trial. 

“...we cannot say that we have achieved Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Indian independence and we are not proud to say that India achieved empowerment of women even after seven decades of independence of our country,” the HC remarked. The bench noted that rape is not only a crime against women, but against the entire civil society. “The accused have no principles of life. Because of the ghastly incident, the law and order of the nation, particularly Karnataka, is being made responsible. Since the reputation of the country is at stake, no lenience can be shown to the accused persons,” it said.

The court also appreciated the victim for her courage in the legal battle and effective assistance to Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Kumar Majage, the district judge, investigating officers and the medical team. “The ‘kerchief’, an important piece of evidence left on the spot, with seminal stains of the accused and the victim, helped in proving the barbaric act of the accused. It has become the ‘Sudarshana Chakra’ of Lord Sri Krishna, to punish the accused persons”, the bench said while noting that a DNA analysis had conclusively proven their guilt. In the 160-page judgment, the bench directed all concerned, including the state and central governments and the media, to create awareness and increase gender sensitivity as it is crucial to enhance women’s safety.

The eight accused Ramu, Shivanna, Maddura, Eleyaiah, Eeraiah, Ramu and Dodda Eeraiah raped the victim after her friend dropped her off at her hostel near Gandhi Bhavan on the Bangalore University campus, around 9 pm on October 13, 2012. The six accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in September 2013-14 by the trial court. One of the accused, Ramu, who was absconding, was sentenced in 2017 after he was arrested by a special team constituted by the state government to probe the case. The proceedings against another accused was under the Juvenile Justice Act, as he was minor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court gang rape  capital punishment
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp