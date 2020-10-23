STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Of temples and dacoits: Archaeologist recalls Chambal Valley mission

The Bateshwar group of temples, located 50 km from Gwalior, lies deep in the Chambal Valley.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bateshwar group of temples, located 50 km from Gwalior, lies deep in the Chambal Valley. Over 200 temples, dating between the 8th and 11th centuries, lay in ruins. After protracted negotiation with the dacoits, whose writ ran large in the area, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Madhya Pradesh, led by its then chief Muhammed KK, successfully restored 80 temples, piecing them together with care and precision. 

In his late evening virtual address to students of IIM Bangalore on Wednesday, Muhammed, recipient of the Padma Shri in 2019, shared the anguish and agony of taking on the mining mafia, the experience of dealing with dacoits, and the joy and pleasure of reconstructing the 80 temples in Bateshwar, in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh.

Muhammed recounted how he had invited a surrendered dacoit, Lachu Singh, to his office to discuss conservation work. “Lachu Singh’s connections helped me get breakthroughs and acceptance in the local community,” he said.“We found ruins in a forest in the valley, and then, the remains of many temples. Some were in a fragile state. We found the base of a pillar, and believing it was the entrance of the temple complex, we excavated and found all the pillars and bases because no one had dared enter the valley until then. We put together the temples in just four months. The restoration was precise and methodical. The dacoits were impressed and called it a ‘chamatkar’ (miracle). This helped us gain respect and acceptance,” he said. 

Tryst with Nirbhay Gujjar
Muhammed revealed that the chieftain of the dacoits, Nirbhay Singh Gujjar, had sought a meeting with him. “The police were hot on Gujjar’s heels, so he had to be careful. I told him he had been sent to Chambal with a purpose -- these temples had been built by the Gurjara Pratihara dynasty -- to protect and restore these temples. But he was running out of time; he was shot dead soon after,” he said.

The death of the Gujjar brothers meant that the mining mafia now had free run of the place. The powerful mafia began to interfere with conservation work and fired at the collector and superintendent of police. A young IAS officer was murdered. “But I had the support of the dacoits, so I was safe! I wrote to then RSS chief Sudarshan and he took prompt action by directing the then state government to protect the conservation work,” Muhammad recalls.“Let’s not forget that the dacoits helped preserve and conserve these temples.” He, however, lamented that the ASI was not getting the support it deserves from the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASI Chambal Valley mission Chambal Valley dacoits
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp