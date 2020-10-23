STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

State woos domestic firms, showcases infrastructure

The CM said Karnataka has attracted investment worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore, the highest in the country which would create 70,000 direct employment in the State.

Published: 23rd October 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday held talks with industry captains and detailed opportunities in IT, ITES services, machine tooling, manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology and engineering design. The CM said Karnataka has attracted investment worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore, the highest in the country which would create 70,000 direct employment in the State.

Speaking at the 7th (virtual meet) Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) National Forum 2020, Yediyurappa said Karnataka is currently ranked second in terms of FDI investments for the period ending June 2020. In separate meetings with Dalmia Group and Bharti Enterprises, the CM invited them to invest in Karnataka. The government is working to ensure that the lives and livelihood of citizens are protected and the investment climate of the state remains strong, he said, and added that they look forward to working with Bharti Enterprises to support its growth opportunities in the state.

He also said measures were taken to make land procurement and labour compliances easier. Government has ensured that any approved project can start the next day without waiting for any downstream approvals by suitable amendments to Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act, he said.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said they were interested in 5 (G) equipment manufacturing and also setting up telecom manufacturing components in Karnataka. He elaborated on their telecom and electronics network in Karnataka and also spoke about their involvement in providing vocational training and Quality Support Programme in Karnataka and in government schools of Ramanagara.  

Weather warning system gets cabinet nod

The prestigious Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will be given the state’s share of Rs 9 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art polymer research and development laboratory. It has also okayed expansion of the Udupi district hospital to a 250-bed facility at a cost of Rs 115 crore. Under the ‘Bahu Grama Yojana’ scheme, it was decided to provide drinking water to 127 houses in Gautampura locality in Sagar, Shivamogga district, at a cost of Rs 91 crore.

The CM had visited his home district Shivamogga only two days ago after a gap of eight months. Considering the demand from the three coastal districts for a weather warning system, the cabinet has accorded permission for setting up an Early Warning Dissemination System at a cost of Rs 26.9 crore. The government also consented to take up the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, where parents of girl children will have savings accounts through the postal department, instead of the previous Bhagyalakshmi Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIPET Yediyurappa
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp