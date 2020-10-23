State woos domestic firms, showcases infrastructure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday held talks with industry captains and detailed opportunities in IT, ITES services, machine tooling, manufacturing, aerospace, biotechnology and engineering design. The CM said Karnataka has attracted investment worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore, the highest in the country which would create 70,000 direct employment in the State.

Speaking at the 7th (virtual meet) Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) National Forum 2020, Yediyurappa said Karnataka is currently ranked second in terms of FDI investments for the period ending June 2020. In separate meetings with Dalmia Group and Bharti Enterprises, the CM invited them to invest in Karnataka. The government is working to ensure that the lives and livelihood of citizens are protected and the investment climate of the state remains strong, he said, and added that they look forward to working with Bharti Enterprises to support its growth opportunities in the state.

He also said measures were taken to make land procurement and labour compliances easier. Government has ensured that any approved project can start the next day without waiting for any downstream approvals by suitable amendments to Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act, he said.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice chairman, Bharti Enterprises, said they were interested in 5 (G) equipment manufacturing and also setting up telecom manufacturing components in Karnataka. He elaborated on their telecom and electronics network in Karnataka and also spoke about their involvement in providing vocational training and Quality Support Programme in Karnataka and in government schools of Ramanagara.

Weather warning system gets cabinet nod

The prestigious Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will be given the state’s share of Rs 9 crore for setting up a state-of-the-art polymer research and development laboratory. It has also okayed expansion of the Udupi district hospital to a 250-bed facility at a cost of Rs 115 crore. Under the ‘Bahu Grama Yojana’ scheme, it was decided to provide drinking water to 127 houses in Gautampura locality in Sagar, Shivamogga district, at a cost of Rs 91 crore.

The CM had visited his home district Shivamogga only two days ago after a gap of eight months. Considering the demand from the three coastal districts for a weather warning system, the cabinet has accorded permission for setting up an Early Warning Dissemination System at a cost of Rs 26.9 crore. The government also consented to take up the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, where parents of girl children will have savings accounts through the postal department, instead of the previous Bhagyalakshmi Yojana.