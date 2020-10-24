STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After lacklustre campaigning, JDS withdraws from West Graduates’ seat

When the battle for the Karnataka West Graduates’ constituency for a Legislative Council seat is heating up, the Janata Dal (Secular) has laid down its arms.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

H D Deve Gowda having breakfast at Basavaraj Horatti’s house in Hubballi

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: When the battle for the Karnataka West Graduates’ constituency for a Legislative Council seat is heating up, the Janata Dal (Secular) has laid down its arms. Fearing defeat, it has decided to withdraw its party candidate Shivashnakr Kallur and instead support an independent, Basavaraj Gurikar.
The JDS does not have the ground support or strong party organisation in the constituency, which covers four districts of Bombay-Karnataka region -- Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada. 

The party’s official line, however, is that the untimely death of Kallur’s father-in-law affected his campaigning and he had to spend time with the family. “A graduates’ constituency election requires one-on-one approach, but the party failed. The state leadership has now decided to keep away from the election,” said party senior leader Basavaraj Horatti.

With their candidate gone, party workers and leaders wanted to know which party candidate they should support, except the BJP and Congress. After getting the feedback from district units, it was decided to back Gurikar, who enjoys support among the teaching community and has the ability to win the poll, Horatti said.

Party sources said that Kallur did not do any groundwork, though his candidature was announced well in advance. He wanted party top leaders to campaign and fund his election. But the leadership was unhappy with his attitude and decided to distance itself from the election.Gurikar, meanwhile, has struggled hard for the past 18 months to make his presence felt in the election. Initially, he sought tickets from all political parties, including BJP, and after he failed to get a favourable response from any of them, he decided to contest as an independent.

Pleasantly surprised by the turn of events, Gurikar said that the support of JDS, especially of Horatti, would boost his chances. “I have already completed three rounds of campaigning and Horatti backing me at this juncture will help me convince voters about the seriousness of my contest,” he said, adding that JDS’ support is unconditional.

Though Horatti is confident of transferring his core votes, Gurikar himself is associated familiar only to primary teachers and has no influence among other graduates. His performance will now depend on how Horatti’s voters will exercise their franchise, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp